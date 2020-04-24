Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Reduced by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,720,000 after purchasing an additional 465,201 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $85.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.16.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

