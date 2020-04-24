Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 8,470 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.23.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

