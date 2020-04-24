Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 14,585 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

