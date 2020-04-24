Argent Advisors Inc. Has $657,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 80.9% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,276.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,192.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1,317.02. The firm has a market cap of $835.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

