Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

