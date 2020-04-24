Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,271 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 114,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 52,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 111.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $197.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

