Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 185,120 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 185,120 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.08. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

