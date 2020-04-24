Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.