Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 600 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at $89,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $59.10 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.