Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 200 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

QUAL opened at $87.03 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

