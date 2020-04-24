Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $1,319,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 34,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in National Grid by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NGG opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.08.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
