30,565 Shares in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.09% of Medpace as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of MEDP opened at $84.98 on Friday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $109.09. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 600 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc.
Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 600 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc.
Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 200 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 200 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of National Grid plc
Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of National Grid plc
30,565 Shares in Medpace Holdings Inc Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp
30,565 Shares in Medpace Holdings Inc Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp
Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in Home Depot Inc
Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in Home Depot Inc
Ternium SA Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Ternium SA Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report