30,565 Shares in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.09% of Medpace as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of MEDP opened at $84.98 on Friday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $109.09. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

