Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $202.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.40 and a 200-day moving average of $220.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

