Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 200,172 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 266,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 13,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ternium in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of TX opened at $13.79 on Friday. Ternium SA has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Ternium had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium SA will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

