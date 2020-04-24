iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.1% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB opened at $53.53 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41.

