iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.1% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB opened at $53.53 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 600 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc.
Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 600 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc.
Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 200 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 200 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of National Grid plc
Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of National Grid plc
30,565 Shares in Medpace Holdings Inc Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp
30,565 Shares in Medpace Holdings Inc Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp
Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in Home Depot Inc
Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in Home Depot Inc
Ternium SA Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Ternium SA Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report