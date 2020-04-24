Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,712 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 167.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 186.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

