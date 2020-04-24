NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $841,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $241.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

