Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 1.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 249 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.54, for a total value of $72,842.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,548.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,423. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $312.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

