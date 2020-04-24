Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 66,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,127,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.75.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

