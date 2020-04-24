Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $75.61 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.