David R. Emery Sells 6,250 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Stock

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $384,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Black Hills stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Black Hills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,599,000 after buying an additional 244,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

