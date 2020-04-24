Analysts Anticipate GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.02. GasLog reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 15.06%.

GLOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Pareto Securities raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GasLog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GasLog by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 152,862 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLOG opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

