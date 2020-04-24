Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.72% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $110.46 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,161,867.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,039 shares of company stock valued at $62,101,527. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

