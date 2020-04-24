Andrew Love Buys 300,000 Shares of Champion Iron Ltd (ASX:CIA) Stock

Champion Iron Ltd (ASX:CIA) insider Andrew Love acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$324,000.00 ($229,787.23).
CIA opened at A$1.90 ($1.35) on Friday. Champion Iron Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of A$3.37 ($2.39). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The stock has a market cap of $848.07 million and a PE ratio of -211.11.
About Champion Iron
Recommended Story: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.