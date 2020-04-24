Andrew Love Buys 300,000 Shares of Champion Iron Ltd (ASX:CIA) Stock

Champion Iron Ltd (ASX:CIA) insider Andrew Love acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$324,000.00 ($229,787.23).

CIA opened at A$1.90 ($1.35) on Friday. Champion Iron Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of A$3.37 ($2.39). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The stock has a market cap of $848.07 million and a PE ratio of -211.11.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.