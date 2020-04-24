Insider Buying: Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) CEO Acquires 5,810 Shares of Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) CEO Patrick D. Quarles bought 5,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $31,374.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $61.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TREC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Trecora Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trecora Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.