Anderson Fisher LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Anderson Fisher LLC lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.0% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.1% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,559,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,568,000 after buying an additional 204,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $119.40 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.01. The company has a market cap of $296.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,520,915. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

