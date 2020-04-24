Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Valero Energy stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.