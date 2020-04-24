Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 410,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 135.2% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $80.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.