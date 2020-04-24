Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.