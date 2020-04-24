Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after buying an additional 202,542 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,495,666,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cfra decreased their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

Shares of ADBE opened at $335.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.15. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

