Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Toyota Motor Corp has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

