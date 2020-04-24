Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 138 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 7,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,097,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 395,864 shares of company stock valued at $65,186,480 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $151.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 144.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average of $163.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

