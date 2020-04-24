Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 529 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.11.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.97. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

