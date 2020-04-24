Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OCLDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Origin Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Origin Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Origin Energy stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41. Origin Energy has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

