Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OCLDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Origin Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Origin Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Origin Energy stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41. Origin Energy has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Anderson Fisher LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co
Anderson Fisher LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co
Valero Energy Co. Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC
Valero Energy Co. Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC
Merck & Co., Inc. Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC
Merck & Co., Inc. Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC
Chevron Co. Shares Bought by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP
Chevron Co. Shares Bought by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP
Merck & Co., Inc. Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC
Merck & Co., Inc. Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC
Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc
Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report