Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,200 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 68.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after acquiring an additional 439,268 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $94.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average of $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

