Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,929 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.7% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $171.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,319.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.48. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

