-$0.13 EPS Expected for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Yext posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on YEXT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 17,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $173,184.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,461,791.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 3,641,432 shares in the company, valued at $41,403,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,907 shares of company stock worth $2,166,109. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 67.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

