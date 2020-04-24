Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 97 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $17,002.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $17,363.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $16,673.33.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $16,053.50.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $15,029.18.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total value of $14,627.60.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $16,951.72.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $19,041.10.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $19,610.49.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00.

FB opened at $185.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.47 and its 200-day moving average is $193.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

