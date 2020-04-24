CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIT. Citigroup decreased their price target on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CIT Group from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

NYSE:CIT opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.08. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,282.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,553.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in CIT Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,834 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CIT Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,526,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,538,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in CIT Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,665,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in CIT Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,141,000 after acquiring an additional 89,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,742,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

