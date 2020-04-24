Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after purchasing an additional 520,485 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,409,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,730,000 after acquiring an additional 229,737 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $58.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

