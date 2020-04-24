Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $1.45 Million in MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of MetroCity Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCBS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.07 million and a PE ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

MCBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.