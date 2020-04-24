RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of RealReal worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. FMR LLC grew its position in RealReal by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,683,000 after buying an additional 4,955,828 shares during the period. Great Hill Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $187,873,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $166,010,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 844,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 309,446 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $4,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other RealReal news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $218,058.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 271,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,320.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,448,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,253,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,035 shares of company stock worth $1,061,661 over the last ninety days. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. RealReal Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $827.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.79.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

