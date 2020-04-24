Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Farmland Partners worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 46,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,938,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 123,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.49 and a beta of 0.61. Farmland Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $7.22.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on FPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

