Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,180 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SCHE stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

