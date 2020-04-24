Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,155 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $845,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $218,917,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,418,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

