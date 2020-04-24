Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 244.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $70.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

