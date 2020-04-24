Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 881.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $284.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.70 and a 200-day moving average of $235.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

