iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 1.3% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

ITA opened at $149.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.04. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7873 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

