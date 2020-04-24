23,660 Shares in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 73,972 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $46,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,317 shares in the company, valued at $760,437.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.37 million and a PE ratio of 44.42. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

