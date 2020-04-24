Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $310,000 in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,996 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $30.14 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

